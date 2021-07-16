CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.48% of CBM Bancorp worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CBMB stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

