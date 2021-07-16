Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $2.08 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

