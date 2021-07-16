OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at CIBC

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.65.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.44 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.48.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

