Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

SGEN stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,585,199.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,847 shares of company stock worth $18,052,375. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

