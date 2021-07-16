Walleye Capital LLC Takes $612,000 Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $366,000.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

MCADU opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.