Walleye Capital LLC Invests $600,000 in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,498,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of TCACU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

