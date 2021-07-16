Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTSU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $498,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,462,000.

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

