Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

EVOJU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.