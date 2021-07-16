Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $28.24 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

