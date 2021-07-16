Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $18.38 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Namecoin has a market cap of $18.38 million and $5,972.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,772.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.41 or 0.01405029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00398397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076899 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

