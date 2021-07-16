Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Watsco were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 405,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $285.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

