Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $3,011,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.