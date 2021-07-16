Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

