Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 16,183 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

