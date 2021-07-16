Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $88,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.54 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.64.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

