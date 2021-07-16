Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 529,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 527.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

