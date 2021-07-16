Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 634,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

PulteGroup stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

