Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 90,436 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $66,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

ADC opened at $73.44 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

