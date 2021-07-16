HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 35,063 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AZZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

