Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Olin worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Olin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Foley sold 143,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $4,974,149.75. Insiders have sold 464,241 shares of company stock worth $19,850,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

