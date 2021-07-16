HRT Financial LP Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 775.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,624 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

