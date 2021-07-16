Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,690 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $198,675.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $21,705,415. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

