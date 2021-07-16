Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.25. 51,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,900,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

