Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Up 3.2%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 14,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 246,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of $898.92 million and a P/E ratio of -37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

