Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$30,104.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,486,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,176,052.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

TSE NHK opened at C$1.00 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

