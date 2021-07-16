Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Director Acquires C$17,305.20 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Director Tracy Stevenson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$17,305.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 403,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$465,162.62.

Shares of TSE VGZ opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.45 million and a PE ratio of 297.50.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.0970492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

