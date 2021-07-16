Insider Buying: Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Director Chih T. Cheung bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.