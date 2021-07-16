Insider Buying: Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Director Chih T. Cheung bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.
Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.
