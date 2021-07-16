Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $560,502.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

