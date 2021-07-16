Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $560,502.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.