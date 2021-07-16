Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.90 on Friday. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

