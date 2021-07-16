Morris S. Young Sells 40,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $419,200.00.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00.

AXTI opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 16.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

