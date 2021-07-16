GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $467,125.00.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $473,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $29.94 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.