Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

