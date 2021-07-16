Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Director Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Director Aman Kapadia sold 180,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

LCAP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,732 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,562,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 564,800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,918 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

