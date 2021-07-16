Morgan Stanley Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $224.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

