Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.67 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.