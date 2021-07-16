Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TME. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.