BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. BOQI International Medical has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28.

BOQI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

