Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $77.28 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.