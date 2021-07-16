Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €49.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €53.92 ($63.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €52.56 ($61.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.75.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

