Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €49.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €53.92 ($63.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €52.56 ($61.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.75.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

