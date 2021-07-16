Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.65 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

