Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Decreases By 85.6%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank7 alerts:

BSVN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $18.48 on Friday. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.