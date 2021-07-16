Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

