S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $411.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $419.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.