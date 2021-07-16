Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 105,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

