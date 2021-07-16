LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $942,034.79 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79.

LivePerson stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.