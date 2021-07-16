LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $942,034.79 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79.
LivePerson stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.