Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

STN opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 758.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stantec by 407.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 917,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

