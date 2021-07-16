Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Director Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco Purchases 6,600,007 Shares

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Director Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco acquired 6,600,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $792,000.84.

OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.37 on Friday. Basanite Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.