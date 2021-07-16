AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 36.73. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $71.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

