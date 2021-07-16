Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.67 ($5.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

BRW opened at GBX 350.19 ($4.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 352.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

