Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SXYAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Sika has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.